V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 276 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $359,113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,941,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,740,422,000 after buying an additional 2,440,551 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 40.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,649,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,930,000 after buying an additional 1,056,447 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 121,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,475,740. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $2,033,536.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,250.36. The trade was a 14.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,194 shares of company stock worth $18,307,501. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.68 and a twelve month high of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 163.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 446.51%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

