V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 40 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 820.0% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price target on Tyler Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total transaction of $2,242,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,018.95. The trade was a 36.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total value of $403,725.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,487.60. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $11,148,043 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $501.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $498.58 and a 52-week high of $661.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $557.44 and its 200-day moving average is $564.45.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.