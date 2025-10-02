V Square Quantitative Management LLC Cuts Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gen Digital by 117.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 221.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEN opened at $28.12 on Thursday. Gen Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

