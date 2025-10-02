V Square Quantitative Management LLC Cuts Stake in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 47.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 57.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 4,275 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.27, for a total value of $941,654.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,372 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,400.44. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total value of $194,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $642,549.60. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $2,891,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Zacks Research upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Assurant in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ opened at $217.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.46. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.97 and a 1 year high of $230.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.13. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

