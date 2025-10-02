V Square Quantitative Management LLC Cuts Stake in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 25,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.43.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total value of $1,005,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 124,203 shares in the company, valued at $27,765,580.65. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 13,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $2,996,813.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 86,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,275,811.56. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,416 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,089. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Down 1.0%

Jabil stock opened at $214.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.66 and a 12-month high of $237.14.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

