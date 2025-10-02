V Square Quantitative Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the period. PTM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. First American Bank raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $499.18 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $452.65 and a 200 day moving average of $460.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

