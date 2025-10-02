V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 83.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.8% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $170.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.13, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.47. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $230.02.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,681.60. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.07.

Get Our Latest Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.