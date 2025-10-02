V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $254,000 Stake in CDW Corporation $CDW

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CDW by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 273,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,764,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in CDW by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in CDW by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 67,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 24,439 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $158.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.39. CDW Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $226.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.11. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%.The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

