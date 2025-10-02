V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,081,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,179,000 after buying an additional 5,077,531 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $69,877,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,477,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,615,000 after buying an additional 2,122,501 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $30,781,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $18,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

NCLH stock opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%.The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

