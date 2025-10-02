V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in Camden Property Trust $CPT

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 30,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.73.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CPT stock opened at $105.60 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $127.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $113.16.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.71%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.