V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $279,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1,129.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Moderna by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 733,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price target on Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Sunday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.81.

Moderna Trading Up 6.9%

MRNA opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.01. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

