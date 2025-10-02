V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 82 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $575.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $552.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.41. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $419.00 and a twelve month high of $586.28. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,913 shares in the company, valued at $34,029,861.32. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total value of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,265.31. This represents a 39.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

