V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,778,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,631,000 after purchasing an additional 765,441 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,367,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,615,000 after purchasing an additional 48,311 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,007,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,970,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,190,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 649,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,550,000 after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson set a $204.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $146.29 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.64 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.01.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

