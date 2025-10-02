V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $353,000 Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $152.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.23 and a one year high of $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.84.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

