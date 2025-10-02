V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,474,000 after acquiring an additional 294,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after purchasing an additional 578,883 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,622,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 23.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,715,000 after buying an additional 227,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,340,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $304.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $318.46. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,127.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.33 and its 200-day moving average is $262.12.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $3,141,875.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,519.40. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,269,886.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,642.40. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,878 shares of company stock valued at $9,266,002 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Zscaler from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zscaler from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

