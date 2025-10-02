V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,017,000 after acquiring an additional 410,388 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 403,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,121,000 after acquiring an additional 29,480 shares during the period. Finally, QSM Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd now owns 63,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $129.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.08. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $164.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.44%.The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.660 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $1,282,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 105,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,530,257.72. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $89,635.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,802.20. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,225. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.93.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

