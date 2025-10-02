V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

NYSE EPAM opened at $152.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.33. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

