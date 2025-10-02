V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $210.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.