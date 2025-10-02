V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $368,000 in iShares MSCI China ETF $MCHI

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.40. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

