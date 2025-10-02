V Square Quantitative Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,785 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,480,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 457,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,510,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,490 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 111.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

