V Square Quantitative Management LLC Lowers Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 104,800.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.8%

EMCOR Group stock opened at $655.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.89 and a 12 month high of $667.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EME. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Hovde Group upgraded EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Read Our Latest Report on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.