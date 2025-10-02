V Square Quantitative Management LLC Lowers Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 104,800.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.8%
EMCOR Group stock opened at $655.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.89 and a 12 month high of $667.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EME. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Hovde Group upgraded EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
