V Square Quantitative Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,879 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,534,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 10.42%.The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

