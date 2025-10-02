V Square Quantitative Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. $GL

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 693.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $1,374,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,467,339.06. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 33,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $4,511,079.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,758,076.78. This trade represents a 40.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,793. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $141.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.55. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.27 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 18.11%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

