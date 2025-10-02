V Square Quantitative Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 226.9% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.