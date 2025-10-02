V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $324,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 90.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $605.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.45. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $610.85.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.36 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Bank of America raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.85.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

