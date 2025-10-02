V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 139 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,976,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,423,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,496,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,675,000 after buying an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,834,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,056,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $7,715,597.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 156,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,732,305.08. The trade was a 22.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $203.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,220.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,961. This trade represents a 16.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 64,206 shares of company stock worth $11,083,325 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKO. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of TKO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.71.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $198.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.68 and its 200 day moving average is $170.01. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $212.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.62%.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

