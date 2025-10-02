V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 330 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Masco by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 415,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after buying an additional 31,018 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Masco by 4.1% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. Zacks Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W lowered Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Masco Trading Down 0.2%

Masco stock opened at $70.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.90. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

