V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 426 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Entergy by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $93.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.38 and a 52 week high of $94.31.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

