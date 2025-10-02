V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 851 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $111.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.