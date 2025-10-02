V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Santander initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $65.95.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

