V Square Quantitative Management LLC Reduces Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 120.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of TPR opened at $113.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 180.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.57. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.61.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 253.97%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.