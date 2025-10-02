V Square Quantitative Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 961.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Rollins by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Rollins by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 632,727 shares in the company, valued at $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Stock Down 1.0%

ROL opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $59.12.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

