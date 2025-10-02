V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 3,787 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 126.8% during the second quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR opened at $127.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.19.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

