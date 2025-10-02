V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 3,881 Shares of CarMax, Inc. $KMX

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,093,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,056,000 after buying an additional 206,106 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CarMax by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,863,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,131,000 after buying an additional 133,629 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in CarMax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,415,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,253,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,571,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,887,000 after buying an additional 109,332 shares during the period.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $91.25.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on CarMax from $81.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

