V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 689 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $79.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -535.29%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.