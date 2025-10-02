V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 7,419 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 245.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%.Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.58.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

