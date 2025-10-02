Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $210.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $214.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.74.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

