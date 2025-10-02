Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $130.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $100.87 and a 12-month high of $133.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.86.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

