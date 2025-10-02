Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Stake Increased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5,577.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $143.02 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

