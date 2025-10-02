Veralto Corporation $VLTO Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veralto by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,737,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,916,000 after buying an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,541,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,264,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,235,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,502 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,224,000 after purchasing an additional 314,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,074,000 after purchasing an additional 509,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VLTO opened at $106.09 on Thursday. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.29%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

