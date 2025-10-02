VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 13,000.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 106.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.50.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.48, for a total value of $576,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,443,122.72. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.28, for a total value of $141,422.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,933,715.48. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,205 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,894. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $274.92 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $175.62 and a one year high of $310.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.40.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.The firm had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.75%.

VeriSign declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

