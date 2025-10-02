Visa Inc. $V Shares Purchased by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 2,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $10,129,000. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 31,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $348.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $638.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.