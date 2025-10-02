Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. $PPTA

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 1,658.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PPTA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perpetua Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $183,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,910.45. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PPTA opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.68 and a beta of 0.01. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perpetua Resources

(Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.