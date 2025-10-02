Webster Financial Corporation $WBS Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,108,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,408,000 after purchasing an additional 487,264 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,603,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 487,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,732,000 after purchasing an additional 339,950 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 29,356.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 216,650 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 372,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 205,501 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other news, CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,172.52. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Atwell sold 16,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $995,921.60. Following the sale, the director owned 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,168. This trade represents a 35.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,445 shares of company stock worth $2,168,537. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. Webster Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.06%.The firm had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

