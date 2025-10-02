Wipro Limited $WIT Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 215,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 41,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Stock Performance

NYSE:WIT opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Wipro Cuts Dividend

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.23 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 409.9%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIT

Wipro Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.