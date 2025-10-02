XY Planning Network Inc. Has $979,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

XY Planning Network Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.7% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 29.5% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.1%

Broadcom stock opened at $333.39 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

