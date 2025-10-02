YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 487.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 4.1% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 49,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth about $35,177,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on YETI. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on YETI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

YETI Price Performance

YETI stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 9.73%.The company had revenue of $445.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. Equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

