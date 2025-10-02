Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research raised Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Zeta Global has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zeta Global by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 162,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at about $791,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Zeta Global by 580.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 16.0% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Zeta Global by 95.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 83,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

