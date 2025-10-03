1,567 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,567 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,383,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 44.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,736,000 after buying an additional 1,016,187 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 336.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after buying an additional 441,571 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,326,000 after buying an additional 400,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,782,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,440,968,000 after buying an additional 397,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $320.91 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. HSBC set a $343.00 target price on Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

