16,628 Shares in Ford Motor Company $F Acquired by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,628 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,590,333,000 after purchasing an additional 55,576,478 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,404,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947,527 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 6,915.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $123,147,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,544,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,669,000 after acquiring an additional 324,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $12.43.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Dbs Bank cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.57.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

